The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a complaint filed over the weekend regarding an older man who allegedly propositioned a minor for sexual favors outside her home.
According to the report filed on Aug. 10, the underage child was in the front yard of the family’s home off of La. Hwy. 12 in the Ragley area playing in a swimming pool when an unknown male suspect approached her, “looked her over and asked if she wanted to make $50.”
Authorities said when the minor said she was going inside to get her father, the suspect left the scene.
The man is described as thin, approximately 50 years old, bald with a dark complexion and a gray mustache.
He is reported to have been driving a silver four-door sedan, but of unknown make or model.
Beauregard authorities are encouraging the public to maintain awareness of their surroundings and to report details of any suspicious activity to detectives.