Four suspects are currently in custody from the attempted burglary of an ATM in Oakdale and authorities are continuing to search for other possible suspects, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office and Oakdale Police Department began investigating the attempted burglary of an ATM at the Sabine Bank located near the Federal Correctional Complex, just north of Oakdale on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, at least two black male suspects were seen running from the bank into the nearby woods.Anyone who sees anyone suspicious in the area, should contact the Oakdale Police Department at 318-335-0290 or the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-639-4354.

