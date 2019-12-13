Kay Lynn Simon

Kay Lynn Simon

JENNINGS — A Welsh woman is facing firearm charges after she allegedly asked her juvenile nephew to locate a handgun.

Kay Lynn Simon, 38, was arrested Tuesday on charges of principal to theft of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen firearms, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and obstruction of justice charges.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said Simon was arrested after deputies were dispatched to a residence on the North Frontage Road in Jennings in reference to the theft of a firearm.

The firearm was allegedly taken by a juvenile, who had been asked to locate a handgun on Friday, by his aunt.

Detectives located a text message the juvenile had received from his aunt asking him if he could get a .45 caliber pistol, Ivey said.

More from this section

Adam Causey named Texas-based news editor

  • Updated

DALLAS (AP) — Adam Kealoha Causey, The Associated Press’ administrative correspondent in Oklahoma, has been named news editor overseeing Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Report: Weinstein reaches tentative $25M deal with accusers

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein and his former film studio's board have reached a tentative $25 million settlement that would end nearly every sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against him and his company, The New York Times reported Wednesday.