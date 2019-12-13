JENNINGS — A Welsh woman is facing firearm charges after she allegedly asked her juvenile nephew to locate a handgun.
Kay Lynn Simon, 38, was arrested Tuesday on charges of principal to theft of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen firearms, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and obstruction of justice charges.
Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said Simon was arrested after deputies were dispatched to a residence on the North Frontage Road in Jennings in reference to the theft of a firearm.
The firearm was allegedly taken by a juvenile, who had been asked to locate a handgun on Friday, by his aunt.
Detectives located a text message the juvenile had received from his aunt asking him if he could get a .45 caliber pistol, Ivey said.