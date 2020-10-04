Audit: Former hospital worker misused district funds

SULPHUR - The former chief information officer at the West Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital-Calcasieu-Cameron Service District used more than $2,430 in district funds for his personal use over a 15-month period, an independent audit has confirmed.
Loyd Ellis Rion, III, is accused of misappropriating district funds to buy computer tracking devices and computer tracking subscriptions for his personal use. The purchases totaled $2,436.94.
The report found that Rion used the funds for his personal use between September 2018 and December 2019.
Rion was terminated from his position and charges against Rion were rejected by the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.after full restitution was made in February.
State Legislator Auditor Daryl G. Purpera released the findings on Monday after a 10-month long probe.
The Legislative Auditor’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office were notified of the misappropriation last December.
District officials have agreed to continue to apply existing internal controls for purchases.
In financial highlights, the audit found the hospital’s assists and deferred outflows exceeded its liabilities and deferred inflows by $30,680, 081 at the close of the fiscal year 2019, representing a 15.3 percent decrease from last fiscal year.
Of the amount, $787,726 may be used to meet the hospital’s ongoing obligations.
The hospital’s net patient service revenue decreased $466,295, or 0.8 percent while the total operating expenses increased by $5,854,942, or 8 percent.