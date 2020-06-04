The defense for the man accused of killing a DeRidder woman as she returned home from her shift as a dispatcher with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has filed a motion for a change of venue for his upcoming trial.
Phil Oliver, 36, of Marrero faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of 24-year-old Marquita Wright, who was killed on the doorstep of her home on Aug. 27, 2018.
Oliver was arrested and charged with the crime on Sept. 6, 2018.
On May 22, Oliver’s legal representative, attorney David Wallace filed the motion before Judge Martha Ann O’Neal, claiming the local publicity covering the death of Wright and her employment with the local sheriff’s office could prevent his client from obtaining an unbiased panel of jurors.
During the court proceedings, O’Neal imposed a gag order preventing the defendant and those involved with the case from publicly discussing the matter; however she did order the transcript from the day’s hearing be made available to media outlets upon request.
According to that transcript obtained by the American Press this week, O’Neal said she would render an opinion regarding the motion after June 5.
As of the May 22 hearing, the trial is expected to begin in late August.
Wright’s body was found on the doorstep of her home in DeRidder’s Twin Lakes subdivision at around 5 a.m.
Authorities told the American Press at the time that Wright had just finished her night shift at the sheriff’s office at 4:30 a.m., and that neighbors called in reports of hearing gunshots just before 5 a.m.