The Dennis Jerome Bartie case will be the focus once again during a hearing set to take place today in state district court.
Defense attorneys for Bartie filed a motion in May asking a judge to throw out the entire murder case against their client.
Bartie, 36, is accused of fatally stabbing Rose Born, 45, at Paradise Donuts — a business she owned on 18th Street — in 1998. A cold case for decades, Bartie was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder on June 1, 2016.
Since that time, there have been multiple hearings in the case, a judge was recused, and many motions have been filed.
Todd S. Clemons, Adam Johnson and Janet Madison, defense attorneys for Bartie, alleged in their latest motion that law enforcement and prosecutors violated Bartie's rights — his right to counsel, right to remain silent, right to due process and right to fundamental fairness.
"We believe the court is called on to take the only action in this case that will preserve society's sense of justice — dismissal," their motion states. "A fair trial is no longer achievable."
Earlier this year, Judge Clayton Davis ruled Judge Michael Canaday had to recuse himself from the case after defense attorneys argued Canaday abused his discretion by always ruling for the prosecution.
Clemons and Johnson presented arguments in motions as well as argued in state district court that Canaday always sided or ruled in favor of the prosecution in this case.
The earlier motion asking that Canaday be recused, stated, in part, "So far, the trial court has determined that Mr. Bartie's confession to be free and voluntary when it obviously wasn't, determined Mr. Bartie not to be indigent when he obviously was, and determined a confession previously ruled inadmissible by the 3rd Circuit as impeachment evidence."
Previously, the 3rd Circuit said that an earlier ruling in state district court saying the defendant was not indigent based on the fact that Bartie's mother had hired private counsel to represent him was an abuse of discretion.
At a hearing in state district court, prosecutor Hugo Holland said he didn't understand how Bartie could afford Clemons as his defense attorney. "I find it hard to believe that a criminal defendant who can afford one of the highest paid criminal defense attorneys in Southwest Louisiana is indigent and thus entitled to public funds for an expert witness," Holland said.
Clemons said Holland would have no way of knowing what he charges to represent a defendant.
In 2018, Bartie's confession in the case was tossed after another ruling by the 3rd Circuit found Bartie's confession was coerced.
Clemons said at the time the confession was "clearly the strongest part of the state's case, but we feel it was a false confession."
In that ruling, the 3rd Circuit said, "Approximately 58 minutes into the video of the defendant's interrogation he tells Capt. Eric Darling and Det. Dustin Gaudet that he is done talking, points to the waiver of rights form he had previously signed, and explicitly mentions his rights, at which point defendant crosses his arms and turns away from the detectives, clearly evidencing an intent to end questioning. Gaudet continues his interrogation less than 20 seconds later."
During a 2017 hearing before he was recused, Canaday ruled the evidence could not be suppressed.
Carla Sigler, a former prosecutor with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office, said during that hearing it was important for the court to consider "the totality of circumstances" in weighing factors regarding suppression.
"He (Bartie) was not some innocent school kid brought in off the street and told he would be put to death," Sigler said. "He was a hardened criminal and in prison at that time."
After reviewing videotapes of Bartie's nearly eight-hour interrogation, Sigler said, "The defendant keeps on talking even when he says he's done talking."
The 3rd Circuit, in another earlier ruling, said it determined an officer's conduct during the interrogation was "the very type of police misconduct the Supreme Court prohibited in Miranda vs. Arizona and Michigan vs. Mosley."
Previously convicted of attempted second-degree murder in Baton Rouge, Bartie is serving time in prison for that conviction. In that case, prosecutors said Bartie stabbed a woman 22 times.