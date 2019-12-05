Arrests made in Jennings event hall murder

JENNINGS - Five people were arrested Thursday and arrest warrants issued for four others in connection with a fatal shooting at a private party early Friday in Jennings.
Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes on Thursday reported the arrest of Traveion Djon Kelly, 20, of Welsh; David Santelle Kelly, 20, of Welsh and Jayden Grant Theunissen, 18, of Welsh on second-degree murder charges. Two other individuals - Tramine Dvon Kelly, 18, of Welsh and Damien Guidry, 17, have been charged with principal to second-degree murder.
Two others, Keghan Moore of Lake Charles and Dymond Brown of Welsh, are wanted on second-degree murder arrest warrants.
An arrest warrant for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder has also been issued for Daren Zeno of Welsh and an arrest warrant for illegal carrying of a firearm has been issued for Casey Carter of Jennings.
Semmes described the suspects as cousins and friends.
The victim, Dakota Chaisson, 22, died from multiple gunshot wounds around 1:15 a.m. Friday while attending an event at the Toby Ward Event Hall on South Main Street. Police said he was targeted and shot inside the event hall while attending the private event along with 150-200 other people.
A motive for the shooting has not been publicly released.