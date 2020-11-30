Drive-by arrests

Tyrell Byrd, 18, and Kiynen Davon Chieves, 18, both of Lake Charles,

 Special to the American Press

Two teenagers were arrested over the weekend following three recent drive-by shootings in Lake Charles, according to authorities.

Lake Charles Police Capt. Kevin Kirkum said Tyrell Byrd, 18, and Kiynen Davon Chieves, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested on Saturday.

Authorities said the first drive-by shooting that allegedly linked Byrd and Chieves took place near the corner of St. Mary Drive and North Shattuck Street on Nov. 21. Kirkum said the residence that was shot at had six people inside the home during the shooting.

The second drive-by shooting happened near the corner of North Franklin and Jackson streets on Nov. 24, authorities said. During that shooting, three people were inside the residence including a young child.

The third drive-by was at the same residence as the second shooting and took place on Nov. 27, according to authorities.

Both Byrd and Chieves were booked for assault by drive-by shooting and nine counts of attempted second-degree murder.

They each have bonds of $750,000.

Sgt. Larry Newingham and Det. Chad Smith are the lead investigators on this case.

