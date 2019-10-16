2 arrested in LC shooting

Two people have been arrested after an investigation into a shooting that happened last week in the area of University Park.
Vance Javon Green, 19, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting. His bond is $1 million.
Donald Dillon, 22, has been charged with illegal carrying of weapons, firearm located in a gun-free zone, and illegal use of weapons. His bond is $57,500.
On Oct. 9, the Lake Charles Police Department responded to the 600 block of Central Parkway at approximately 9:18 p.m. in reference to gunshots being heard in the neighborhood.
When officers arrived in the neighborhood, they located Dillon who was questioned and admitted to being at University Park and shooting a gun. The concealed firearm was recovered by officers.
During the course of the investigation that night, officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a victim who had arrived with a gunshot wound that was reportedly not life-threatening.
The victim told officers he was at University Park hanging out with friends when a vehicle drove by and began shooting at them.
The second suspect was identified as Green.
Det. John Russell is lead investigator on the case.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact LCPD at 491-1311.