An arrest has been made in the Reidway Street homicide that happened early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Lake Charles Police Capt. Kevin Kirkum said officers were called to 300 block of Reidway Street at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in reference to a body at the dead end of the road.
“When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Shawn Pardon lying face down with what appeared to be gunshot wounds,” Kirkum said. “Pardon was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”
Kirkum said Pardon was attempting to get his car back from a person who took it without his permission.
“Pardon was able to lure the person with his car to the end of Reidway Street,” Kirkum said. “This person showed up in the victim’s car with the suspect, who produced a hand gun and shot Pardon.”
Kirkum said Brent Joseph Miller, 42, was arrested by S.W.A.T. members at about 7 p.m. Thursday. He has been charged with second-degree murder and his bond has been set at $300,000.
Det. Sgts. John Russell and Lisa Fontenot are the lead investigators.