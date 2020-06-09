On Monday, June 8th, 2020 at 1:44 PM, the Lake Charles Police Department was assigned to Nederland Jewelers on Nelson Road in reference to a robbery.

Upon arrival it was learned that 4 suspects entered into the store and committed a “smash and grab”.

Glass cases within the store were destroyed and numerous items of jewelry were stolen. It was later discovered the suspects were armed while committing this offense.

During the course of this investigation and in concert with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received information that the suspects from this offense were in the area of the 400 block of Maple Street.

Officers were able to locate and arrest 4 suspects. In addition, officers recovered the stolen merchandise, valued in excess of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Johnson Moore, 30, Houston, was charged with armed robbery, armed robbery, use of a firearm, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting an officer. Moore’s bond totals $1.26 million set by Judge Mike Canaday.

Trevione James Terry, 22, Houston, was charged with armed robbery, armed robbery, use of a firearm, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Terry’s bond totals $1.15 million set by Judge Mike Canaday.

Joshua Terrell Evans, 30, Katy, Texas, was charged with armed robbery, armed robbery, use of a firearm, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Evans’ bond totals $1.25 million set by Judge Mike Canaday.

Cary Nimmons, 28, Houston, was charged with armed robbery, armed robbery, use of a firearm, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Nimmons bond totals $1.15 million set by Judge Mike Canaday.

Cpl. Kasie Landry is the initial reporting Officer.

Evidence Officer Kristen Howell processed the scene.

Sgt. Larry Newingham is the lead investigator.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this offense is encouraged to contact Sgt. Larry Newingham at 337.491.1456 extension 5312.

More from this section

Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Human remains have been found at an Idaho man’s home that was searched Tuesday during an investigation into the disappearance of his new wife's two children — a case that has vexed investigators since last year and attracted worldwide attention.

Video evidence increasingly disproves police narratives

Minneapolis police initially told the public that George Floyd died after a “medical incident during a police interaction.” The Buffalo, New York, department said a protester “tripped and fell." Philadelphia police alleged that a college student who suffered a serious head wound had assaulte…

Supreme Court orders Cameron man’s sentence reviewed

Supreme Court orders Cameron man’s sentence reviewed

A Cameron Parish man's appeal has been granted by the Louisiana Supreme Court to have his aggravated crimes against nature conviction and his 25-year sentence reviewed by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal in light of the Ramos v. Louisiana case.

'A big test': Hard-hit New York City begins reopening

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — After three gloomy months and 21,000 deaths that made it the nation's most lethal hot spot, New York City slowly began reopening Monday in the biggest test yet of Americans' ability to keep the coronavirus in check.

In Minneapolis, rage over George Floyd extends beyond cops

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — To truly understand the rage people in this city felt as they watched a video of George Floyd begging, gasping and slowly succumbing beneath the weight of a police officer’s knee, it’s necessary to step back in time.