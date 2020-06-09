On Monday, June 8th, 2020 at 1:44 PM, the Lake Charles Police Department was assigned to Nederland Jewelers on Nelson Road in reference to a robbery.
Upon arrival it was learned that 4 suspects entered into the store and committed a “smash and grab”.
Glass cases within the store were destroyed and numerous items of jewelry were stolen. It was later discovered the suspects were armed while committing this offense.
During the course of this investigation and in concert with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received information that the suspects from this offense were in the area of the 400 block of Maple Street.
Officers were able to locate and arrest 4 suspects. In addition, officers recovered the stolen merchandise, valued in excess of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Johnson Moore, 30, Houston, was charged with armed robbery, armed robbery, use of a firearm, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting an officer. Moore’s bond totals $1.26 million set by Judge Mike Canaday.
Trevione James Terry, 22, Houston, was charged with armed robbery, armed robbery, use of a firearm, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Terry’s bond totals $1.15 million set by Judge Mike Canaday.
Joshua Terrell Evans, 30, Katy, Texas, was charged with armed robbery, armed robbery, use of a firearm, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Evans’ bond totals $1.25 million set by Judge Mike Canaday.
Cary Nimmons, 28, Houston, was charged with armed robbery, armed robbery, use of a firearm, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Nimmons bond totals $1.15 million set by Judge Mike Canaday.
Cpl. Kasie Landry is the initial reporting Officer.
Evidence Officer Kristen Howell processed the scene.
Sgt. Larry Newingham is the lead investigator.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this offense is encouraged to contact Sgt. Larry Newingham at 337.491.1456 extension 5312.