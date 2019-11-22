The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal has confirmed the convictions of a man found guilty in 2018 of one count of armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Bobby Nee Thomas was sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery and that was to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. Thomas received five years each on the two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Thomas appealed, alleging his sentences were excessive.
Although the 3rd Circuit confirmed Thomas' convictions, it vacated his sentences that it said were indeterminate and remanded him for re-sentencing.
At that time, it said, the trial court should specify whether his sentences for aggravated assault with a firearm are to be served with or without hard labor and whether they are to be served concurrently or consecutively.
The crimes that Thomas was convicted of involved an armed robbery at a Dollar General Store in Lake Charles on Nov. 15, 2017.
The store's assistant manager reported to police that the defendant entered the store and demanded money while armed with a gun. She said he took money from her hand, pointed the weapon at another employee as well as a customer, and left the store.
The assistant manager was able to identify Thomas as the perpetrator by name and he was apprehended shortly thereafter.
On Sept. 11, 2018, a unanimous jury found Thomas guilty of all three counts.