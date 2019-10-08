The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied an appeal for a 26-year-old man convicted of manslaughter in 2017 and sentenced in 2018 to 40 years in prison.
Michael Ja'rel Tutson, 20 years old at the time, shot and killed Damion Derrelle Jackson, 32, in Lake Charles Aug. 29, 2013. Lake Charles Police found Jackson bleeding on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died in a local hospital.
Mary Constance Hanes, with the Louisiana Appellate Project, filed an appeal earlier this year on behalf of Tutson to the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. The appeal stated that the 40-year sentence for manslaughter was excessive under the circumstances. That court affirmed his conviction and sentence.
Tutson's 2017 trial included a two-day recess and material witnesses who couldn't be located. He was on trial for second-degree murder, but jurors returned a verdict of manslaughter.
The defendant told police he had never seen Jackson before and that Jackson had nothing in his hands on the night of the shooting.
Police testified Jackson worked at a fast food restaurant regularly visited by the defendant's sister and mother, and Jackson frequently walked the defendant's sister to the bus stop. However, the defendant's sister denied knowing Jackson.
On the night of the shooting, Tutson said he saw Jackson peering into a window at the home where Tutson lived with his mother and sister. Tutson ran after him and then shot at Jackson. When the weapon jammed, the defendant cleared the jam and shot Jackson again. He was shot three times — in the neck, back and left leg.
Family members of Jackson gave victim impact statements at Tutson's sentencing before Judge David Ritchie in 14th Judicial District Court.
Kiana Hobson, sister of Jackson, asked the court to observe 32 seconds of silence in honor of her brother's 32 years of life. She said the family wanted justice.
"For my mother, this has been unbearable," she said. "Damion was her first child, and it's been so difficult for her and all of us. No parent should have to identify their child's body at a morgue or bury their child."
Brogan Jackson said she will never forget answering the phone and hearing about Damion Jackson's murder.
"I received a call that would forever change my life and my son's life," Jackson said. "My son had just had his first birthday. Damion has missed all of the birthdays, field trips, and so much more. My son asks me why he doesn't have his father. He asks, ‘Why is my dad in heaven? When can I see him?' It's heartbreaking. This is what you took from my son."
Ritchie said everyone has their own idea of what justice is and his job is to determine justice within a sentence without getting emotionally wrapped up in a case.
"When you kill somebody, it's forever and there should be a severe consequence," Ritchie said. "Nobody can bring the victim back. The best we can do here is to bring a measure of justice."
Tutson was sentenced to 40 years with the Department of Corrections.