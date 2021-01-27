By Lisa Addison
The Louisiana State Supreme Court has denied an appeal for a man who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2015.
Jon Wray Baumberger, 58, was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury on Feb. 27, 2015.
Baumberger killed his wife, 44-year-old Treasa Baumberger, on Dec. 5, 2010. She died from asphyxiation in their Moss Bluff home on Sam Houston Jones Parkway.
Judge Michael Canaday sentenced the defendant on April 20, 2015, to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
In his appeals over the years, including this one, Baumberger argued that the killing of his wife was in self-defense, saying that she first attacked him with a space heater and tried to strangle him, and then due to extreme intoxication he accidentally strangled her.
Accordingly, he argued the death of his wife was justifiable homicide.
He also suggested his actions were committed in the heat of passion and that he only should have been convicted of manslaughter.
In a video of his interrogation by investigators that was shown to jurors, Baumberger said he couldn’t remember what had happened but said both he and the victim had been drinking and he blamed the death on “the Jack Daniels.”
The state Supreme Court did not agree with his assertion that he killed his wife in self-defense and his appeal was once again denied. The Court said it found that the evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Baumberger exhibited the specific intent to kill or inflict great bodily harm upon the victim.
It said the state had also met its burden of proof that the killing was not committed during Baumberger’s attempt to defend himself and was therefore not justified.
The defendant had also asked for some DNA testing although it wasn’t clear what he wanted to attempt to prove with any results. The state Supreme Court said he showed no entitlement to DNA testing and denied the request.
Baumberger has now fully litigated his application for post-conviction relief in state court.