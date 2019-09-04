The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal has denied the appeal of a man who was convicted in 2018 of aggravated crimes against nature.
Elvin Bryant Jinks Jr., was found guilty at trial on April 25, 2018, in Cameron Parish.
Jinks was sentenced to 25 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
The victim in the case was a family member who was under the age of 13 at the time of the incidents.
Prosecutors said the offenses took place between the spring and fall of 2016.
At trial, a jury heard about how the victim had reported the incidents to a school counselor and on that same day law enforcement was notified.
A forensics interviewer with the Child Advocacy Center told the jury the victim repeated to her the same events she had shared with her school counselor.
The victim also testified at trial, showing jurors on a diagram where Jinks had touched her as well as telling the jury that she told the truth when discussing the incidents with her counselor and the forensics interviewer.
While he was awaiting trial in July 2018, and while an inmate in the Cameron Parish jail, Jinks escaped but was quickly located, authorities said.
Sheriff Ron Johnson said at the time that a jailer spotted Jinks climbing a gate on a second-story catwalk around 10:20 a.m.
Johnson said Jinks threw laundry bags around razor wires to protect himself from being cut. He then ran to the edge of the building and jumped from the second story to the concrete below.
Johnson said 10 officers responded and a deputy saw Jinks run into the marsh less than 100 yards from the jail and followed him. He said a couple of deputies apprehended Jinks who had minor injuries due to cuts from the razor wire as well as a leg injury he received when he jumped from the building. He was transported to a local hospital before being released back into custody.
On his felony conviction for aggravated crimes against nature, Jinks could have received up to 99 years in prison.
On his charge of simple escape, he received credit for time served.
Jinks is serving his sentence at the Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.