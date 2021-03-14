The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a Lake Charles man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of parole. Desmond Kemon Orphey, 24, was convicted in the 2017 shooting death of Joshua Touchet at the Twelve Palms RV Park on Broad Street.
The jury’s verdict was unanimous and Orphey was sentenced on Aug. 14, 2019.
The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed Orphey’s conviction in 2020.
Clinton Curtice testified during the two-day trial in state district court about what happened on July 22, 2017 when he was robbed at the RV Park.
Curtice told jurors that two men with a gun robbed him of $7 and a cell phone. Curtice also testified at the previous trial of Johnnie Hardman, a co-defendant of Orphey’s who was found guilty in 2018 in Touchet’s murder.
Prosecutors said after the two men robbed Curtice, they went to Touchet, who was sitting in his car at the RV park. Touchet was shot after he refused to roll down his car window.
In opening statements at trial, prosecutors said although Hardman fired the gun and was convicted of first-degree murder in Touchet’s death, Orphey was with Hardman and participated in the robbery.
Orphey was tried and convicted on charges of second-degree murder and robbery.
Prosecutors said Orphey denied being at the scene of the robbery and shooting but they told jurors that surveillance video from that day showed Orphey at the scene.
Just as jurors at Hardman’s trial had done, jurors in Orphey’s trial viewed graphic video from police officers’ body cameras that showed Touchet as he was removed from the car and as efforts were made to save his life.
The video showed Lake Charles Police Department patrol officer Ben Dougay pulling a limp Touchet from the driver’s seat of his vehicle and placing him on the ground as he administered aid to him.
Dougay cut Touchet’s bloody shirt off of him and could be heard saying, “Stay with me buddy; stay with me.”
Several jurors cried during the showing of the tape.
Touchet was brought to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance but he succumbed to his injuries.
Hardman was given a life sentence for first-degree murder, along with 104 years for three armed robbery and conspiracy charges.
Several of Touchet’s loved ones attended the trial and spoke at Hardman’s sentencing and Orphey’s as well of how Touchet’s death had caused them what they said will be a lifetime of sadness, loss, and grief.