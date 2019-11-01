The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal has affirmed the life sentence of a man who was sentenced in 2018 as a habitual offender.
Will Antonio Celestine, 33, appealed his sentence, saying he found it shocking and excessive.
Celestine was convicted of attempted illegal use of a weapon at trial in 2017 and was subsequently sentenced as a habitual offender in state district court.
The defendant had eight prior felony convictions, including ones for drug possession with intent to distribute, theft, simple escape, aggravated flight from an officer and obscenity.
Don Dixon, former chief of police at the Lake Charles Police Department, testified at trial he considered Celestine to be the "No. 1 menace to society."
Dixon told the court he had been dealing with Celestine for 16 years and that the defendant had 38 criminal files with law enforcement agencies. He testified Celestine's last arrest had cost the department $38,000.
That incident involved Celestine's high-speed chase from police with a child in the car. Authorities said Celestine was on the run for nearly a week and there was a standoff before he was captured in Lafayette.
Although he still faces trial on those charges, he is serving a life sentence for a 2015 crime after being sentenced as a habitual offender in state district court.
Loren Lampert, a former prosecutor with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office, said after sentencing, "The Habitual Offender Act is used in the worst cases and not in every case that it can be. And in this instance, Mr. Celestine had demonstrated the absolute inability to exist in society with us without breaking the rules and harming others."
Lampert told Judge Mike Canaday at sentencing the D.A.'s office had offered several plea deals to Celestine prior to trial but he had rejected all offers.
Two rows of Celestine's family and friends were in the courtroom for sentencing.
As Canaday sentenced Celestine to life in prison under the state habitual offender law, a couple of Celestine's family members gasped while others sobbed.