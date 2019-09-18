A 13-year old Moss Bluff Middle School student was arrested and charged with terrorizing on Tuesday.
Katie Hebert, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office school resource officer, was told by school personnel of the girl's Facebook biography by fellow students, according to CPSO spokesperson Kim Myers said.
Her social media biography stated, "I'll be the next school shooter," along with an emoji of a handgun. When detectives questioned the girl she stated she updated her biography "about a month ago," Myers said.
The student was booked into the Calcasieu Juvenile Detention Center. Hebert is the arresting deputy on the case and Det. Greg Jordan is the lead investigator.
In light of recent threats, Calcasieu Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus is encouraging parents and guardians to have serious conversations with students about the consequences of threatening behavior. "Threats against a school in any capacity will likely lead to school expulsion and potentially a legal charge for terrorizing," he said.
On Tuesday, the school board also addressed a separate incident of "potentially threatening behavior" at Sam Houston High School on its official Facebook page. According to the site, the matter was "taken very seriously and handled quickly."
Limited details were posted regarding the incident at Sam Houston, however CPSB spokesperson Holly Holland, said, "We consider ‘potentially threatening behavior' to be remarks and/or gestures made by anyone, including a student, that alludes to harm being caused at a school. We classify it as ‘potentially,' because we handle all of these situations with the same immediate action regardless of the individual's intentions."