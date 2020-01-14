An employee of the Village of Anacoco has been blamed for the theft of village funds totaling more than $71,000 over the past year, according to officials.
According to a report from the state Legislative Auditor’s office, the village failed its recent audit after it was determined $71,205 had been misappropriated between July 2018 and September 2019.
The thefts consisted of a village employee taking multiple payroll checks in excess of the individual’s salary, making numerous personal charges on the village’s credit card, and taking cash payments received at the village’s office.
According to officials, the employee no longer works at the village.
Mayor Keith Lewing declined to comment on the matter, as the investigation was still ongoing. The full impact of the loss of funds has yet to be determined, officials said. The employee has not yet been identified.
The investigation is being conducted by Louisiana State Police.