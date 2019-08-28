KINDER — Two immigration detainees who escaped from the Allen Parish Jail were captured Wednesday in Kinder.
Sheriff Doug Hebert III said the two men were apprehended without incident shortly after 10 a.m. after the Kinder Police Department received a tip that they were seen walking down 7th Avenue.
“My office has been working non-stop to apprehend these individuals,” Hebert said. “We have run down numerous tips and leads.”
Hebert said earlier reports that the two were spotted in a vehicle with two females in Topsy area were also unfounded.
Authorities also searched a trailer park off U.S. 165 near the interstate in Jeff Davis Parish on Tuesday, but did not locate the pair.
Yurdel Rodrigues-Marques, 40, and Selvin Ponce-Maridiega, 25, were booked back into the detention facility on simple escape charges. They are expected to be moved to separate facilities by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The two are believed to have spent the night in the woods between Oberlin and Kinder after escaping from the detention facility which located behind the parish jail off La. 26 early Tuesday, Hebert said.
The two escaped by climbing over a razor wire fence and were discovered missing during an inmate head count around midnight.
“We are reviewing security footage and are actively taking steps to ensure this will not happen again,” Hebert said.
Several residents in the area said they were not notified of the escape. Hebert said every effort was made to alert residents through their emergency notification system.
He urges residents who have not signed up for text and email alerts from the sheriff’s office to register online at allenparishso.org.
Both men were classified as non-violent detainees and were being held for deportation by ICE at the time of their escape.