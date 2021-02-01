Blake Jenkins

Blake Jenkins 

Authorities have arrested an Alexandria man on kidnapping and human trafficking charges in relation to a 13-year-old girl he allegedly picked up from her home and brought to a local casino. 

 
On Jan. 11, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives were dispatched to a casino in Lake Charles in reference to a runaway juvenile from Acadia Parish who had been located by the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division. 
 
During the initial investigation, the girl advised detectives she had sexual intercourse with Blake K. Jenkins, 28, of Alexandria. When detectives spoke with Jenkins he allegedly confirmed he had sexual intercourse with the girl. 
 
Jenkins was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $60,000. 
 
After further investigation, it was learned that Jenkins had picked up the victim from her residence and transported her to Lake Charles. 
 
Prior to picking her up, Jenkins allegedly asked the girl several times to have sex with other men so he could obtain money for gas. It was also learned Jenkins left the girl at the casino while he went to work and allegedly asked her to have sex with men for money while he was gone. 
 
On Jan. 28, CPSO detectives additionally charged Jenkins with second-degree kidnapping and human trafficking. Fazzio set an additional bond of $80,000. 
 
Assisting the sheriff's office in this case are the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division, Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Department of Homeland Security. 
 
CPSO Det. Shelley Trahan is the lead investigator on this case. 
 

More from this section

Push to reopen schools could leave out millions of students

President Joe Biden says he wants most schools serving kindergarten through eighth grade to reopen by late April, but even if that happens, it is likely to leave out millions of students, many of them minorities in urban areas.

Impeachment fever hits Kentucky with efforts to oust leaders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Impeachment fever has struck Kentucky, where grievances over coronavirus restrictions and the outcome of the Breonna Taylor death investigation have spurred petitions to oust both the governor and the attorney general.

Federal conspiracy charges for 2 Proud Boys in Capitol riot

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men identified as members of the Proud Boys have been indicted on federal conspiracy and other charges in the Capitol riot as prosecutors raise the stakes in some of the slew of cases stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection.