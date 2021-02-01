Authorities have arrested an Alexandria man on kidnapping and human trafficking charges in relation to a 13-year-old girl he allegedly picked up from her home and brought to a local casino.
Alexandria man arrested for kidnapping, human trafficking
More from this section
One night when Kirk Cousins was 16, as he listened to a presentation at his family's church in Michigan, he learned for the first time about the worldwide atrocity of human trafficking.
- Updated
It's a fable for our times: Small-time investors band together to take down greedy Wall Street hedge funds using the stock of a troubled video-game store.
President Joe Biden says he wants most schools serving kindergarten through eighth grade to reopen by late April, but even if that happens, it is likely to leave out millions of students, many of them minorities in urban areas.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Impeachment fever has struck Kentucky, where grievances over coronavirus restrictions and the outcome of the Breonna Taylor death investigation have spurred petitions to oust both the governor and the attorney general.
NEW YORK (AP) — Two men identified as members of the Proud Boys have been indicted on federal conspiracy and other charges in the Capitol riot as prosecutors raise the stakes in some of the slew of cases stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection.
- Updated
A Vinton man has been arrested for possession of child pornography, authorities said.
Latest News
- CBO projects 4.6% growth in Biden's first year, jobs lag
- Report: Many US nursing home staff decline first COVID shots
- The Latest: European Medicines Agency reviews COVID-19 drug
- Remote Control Grapplesaw Crane Lease Model Innovator, Justin Hartmann (Canary Tree), Partners with Tree Leads Today
- Wall Street's GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges
- Stocks climb in calmer trading, while silver prices jump
- Tampa Bay makes best of Super Bowl week amid sour economy
- Pandemic's deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
Mozaic SocialDiscover Southwest Louisiana businesses on social media
Authorities have arrested an Alexandria man on kidnapping and human trafficking charges in relation to a 13-year-old girl he allegedly picked … Read more
COVID-19 and hurricane damage have forced students and faculty at Saint Louis Catholic High School to get creative in their hands-on learning.… Read more
Louisiana families continue to struggle with the balancing act required to navigate COVID-19 with a limited child-care infrastructure. Read more
- Report: Many US nursing home staff decline first COVID shots
- The Latest: European Medicines Agency reviews COVID-19 drug
- Remote Control Grapplesaw Crane Lease Model Innovator, Justin Hartmann (Canary Tree), Partners with Tree Leads Today
- Pandemic's deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
- As virus cuts class time, teachers have to leave out lessons
- ACLU, for first time, elects Black person as its president
- Music helping Tony Bennett battle Alzheimer’s disease
- Major storm hits Northeast, more than foot of snow forecast
Online Poll
We want your feedback!
What other kind of newsletters do you want to see?
Our newsletters deliver news directly to you in your inbox.