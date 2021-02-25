A woman who is a suspect in a homicide in Alabama has been arrested in Lake Charles, according to authorities.
Amanda Joy Buras, 34, was arrested Wednesday after the Lake Charles Police SWAT team received information she was in this area.
The fugitive was taken into custody in a combined effort by Lake Charles Police, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, and Louisiana State Police.
Buras is wanted out of Shelby County, Alabama for felony homicide and first-degree armed robbery.
She is charged locally with possession of heroin, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Buras is being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center while awaiting extradition to Alabama.