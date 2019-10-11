A man was found guilty of manslaughter and obstruction of justice Thursday in state district court after a jury deliberated for a little more than five hours.
Victor Luis Avila Ramos, 51, was originally charged with second-degree battery in 2017 when he ran over his girlfriend after the two had an argument.
Lauren Elizabeth Guidry, 30, died of her injuries two days later. That's when charges for Ramos were upgraded to manslaughter.
On Wednesday, jurors heard a recording of the dying victim telling investigators what happened to her and who did it.
Sgt. Roland Jones of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office went to the emergency room of a Lake Charles hospital on May 22, 2017, to interview Guidry, who had been brought to the hospital with severe injuries.
On the recording, Guidry said she was trying to leave Ramos when he got in his car and ran into her, crushing her.
When Jones asked who injured her, Guidry cried out, "Victor Ramos!"
The sergeant testified doctors said Guidry's body was crushed from the waist down, and she was bleeding internally.
Jones said it was obvious she was in severe pain and knew she was going to die.
He said Guidry was transferred to a Lafayette hospital, where she died two days later.
Prosecutor Jason Brown said Ramos told a deputy at the scene, "I just found out she (Guidry) has AIDS. I hope she dies."
Brown asked jurors, "Why did she have to die at 30 years old? Why did she have to die that day? She had enough (of Ramos and his alleged abuse) and wanted to leave that day and that's why she was crushed."
CPSO Det. Chris Miller was also at the hospital the night Guidry was interviewed.
Miller testified Thursday, telling the jury that he didn't leave the hospital for quite awhile because he didn't want Guidry to be alone since no family or friends had arrived yet.
"With every word, you could see the pain on her face," Miller said. "Nobody deserves to be in that kind of pain. I tried to console her because she told me she knew she was going to die."
In his closing statements, Brown told the jury, "Doctors at St. Pat's knew they couldn't save her (Guidry.) Lafayette General couldn't save her. She had a fractured spine, a crushed pelvis, she had internal bleeding, and they could not stop the bleeding. She suffered. With her dying breath, she told us what happened to her. She was trying to get away from Victor Ramos and it cost her everything."
Ramos represented himself at trial and communicated through an interpreter.
Judge Mike Canaday asked Ramos several times if he wished to testify or if he had anything to say to the court.
"No, I am done," Ramos said. "I don't have an attorney. I don't understand you well. I'm not going to say anything."
On May 22, 2017, when deputies responded to a disturbance at a mobile home on Arsene Road around 8:20 p.m., they were told a woman had been taken to a hospital after being hit by a car.
In interviewing Guidry, she told Jones that after Ramos ran over her and pinned her to the outside of the trailer, he brought her to the hospital where he dropped her off.
Ramos told authorities he and Guidry were arguing and he hit her with his car. He told detectives he tried to hide the car, which deputies found nearby with damage to the front passenger side that were consistent with Guidry's information. In addition o the manslaughter charge, Ramos was charged with obstruction of justice for attempting to hide his damaged vehicle.
Sentencing for Ramos is set for Dec. 9 in 14th Judicial District Court.