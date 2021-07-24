A DeRidder man has been arrested for the alleged abuse of a 5-month-old baby that left the child in critical condition.
Levi Chase Darbonne, 23, is charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles. As of Saturday, he remains in the Beauregard Parish Jail with no bond set.
According to authorities with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Beauregard Health Systems hospital Tuesday morning in regards to a baby boy brought into the emergency room by his mother.
Hospital personnel told deputies the mother reported that she had returned home from work and found the child was not behaving normally.
Hospital personnel reported to deputies the child had significant injuries with bruising evident on the child’s face and neck areas. Hospital officials reported the bruising and injuries as “non-accidental.”
It was reported to deputies the child had been left in the care of Darbonne, who was identified as the boyfriend of the child’s mother.
Darbonne was located at a residence on Ellis Street in DeRidder and taken into custody later that day.
The child was transported to LSU Hospital in Shreveport and as of Saturday, was listed in critical condition.
Investigators told the American Press the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 463-3281.