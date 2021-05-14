41 drug overdoses in Calcasieu since start of year
- John Guidroz
-
- Updated
- Comments
More from this section
- Updated
Calcasieu Parish has reported 41 drug overdose deaths so far this year, Dr. Terry Welke, parish coroner, said at a Thursday press conference. If this rate continues, he said the parish could see up to 125 fatal overdoses by the end of this year, a 247 percent increase since 2019.Fentanyl, an…
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Charles Avery had barely started marching when police arrested him, forced him into a police vehicle and took him to jail for participating in landmark civil rights protests that helped change the nation in 1963. He spent days in custody and then lived decades haunted…
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Investigators recovered more than 50 shell casings at the scene of a shooting that injured nine people in Rhode Island’s capital, Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh T. Clements said Friday.
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Just weeks ago, the Gaza Strip’s feeble health system was struggling with a runaway surge of coronavirus cases. Authorities cleared out hospital operating rooms, suspended nonessential care and redeployed doctors to patients having difficulty breathing.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former NFL player Tim Tebow joined Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee at the state Capitol on Thursday to announce a multimillion-dollar partnership to fight human trafficking.
Former Trump attorney and self-proclaimed “Kraken releaser” Sidney Powell has told prospective donors that her group, Defending the Republic, is a legal defense fund to protect the integrity of U.S. elections.
Latest News
- Stocks close higher with help from tech, still down for week
- In devotion to Trump, House GOP taps Stefanik for a top post
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation's capital
- The Latest: Britain's Johnson OKs 2nd vaccine dose sooner
- Mississippi River traffic reopened under damaged bridge
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- UK eager for a big reopening thanks to vaccine success
Mozaic SocialDiscover Southwest Louisiana businesses on social media
Rosemary Jesionowski couldn’t contain her excitement upon landing a job teaching photography at McNeese State University. One month after movi… Read more
Calcasieu Parish has reported 41 drug overdose deaths so far this year, Dr. Terry Welke, parish coroner, said at a Thursday press conference. … Read more
Making friends with other commissioners, earning $200 and visiting with neighbors are some of the reasons election commissioners love what the… Read more
- Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation's capital
- The Latest: Britain's Johnson OKs 2nd vaccine dose sooner
- States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means
- iToolab UnlockGo Adds 2 New Features to Help iOS Users Solve All Screen Lock Problems
- The unwitting are the target of COVID-19 falsehoods online
- Owner of AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar Ranked as one of the Country’s Most Influential Restaurant Executives
- Pennsylvania voters to decide racial equity amendment
- Estes-Hightower PLLC offers monthly legal subscriptions to access Texas attorneys but with a twist
Online Poll
We want your feedback!
What other kind of newsletters do you want to see?
Our newsletters deliver news directly to you in your inbox.