41 drug overdoses in Calcasieu since start of year

Calcasieu Parish has reported 41 drug overdose deaths so far this year, Dr. Terry Welke, parish coroner, said at a Thursday press conference. If this rate continues, he said the parish could see up to 125 fatal overdoses by the end of this year, a 247 percent increase since 2019.
Fentanyl, an extremely powerful and lethal opiate, is related to 70 percent of the drug overdose deaths this year parish-wide, Welke said. It is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Opioid deaths in Calcasieu Parish are eclipsing the fatal overdoses that occurred when Hydrocodone, Xanax and other pills were coming in from Texas more than a decade ago.
Welke said that 50-60 overdoses were reported annually in Calcasieu from 2005-2007.What makes fentanyl even more dangerous is that it can be pressed out to resemble pills, like Xanax or Prozac.
It is also being mixed with heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.“These things are very dangerous,” Welke said. “This is like playing Russian roulette.”
Billy Vincent, Acadian Ambulance Service community relations supervisor, said emergency calls for drug overdoses have risen significantly in the last two years.
“This is affecting our entire community,” he said. “It’s reached places you think it’s not there. It’s there, and it’s happened in those households.”
Emergency responders use Narcan, a nasal spray that can prevent an opioid overdose from becoming fatal. Those who survive an overdose can still experience long-term health consequences.
Vincent encouraged residents to get Narcan because it could be administered before emergency responders arrive.
Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Region 5 Office of Public Health director, said drug overdoses are a large problem, not only in Calcasieu Parish, but statewide and throughout the U.S. Because data lags behind what communities are currently experiencing, she said it could be a year before the full extent of the problem is known.
Cavanaugh said Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the winter freeze, and the isolation from COVID-19 have led some residents to rely on drugs to combat high stress levels. She encouraged residents struggling with drug addiction to seek help.The signs of an opioid overdose include shallow breathing, pupils becoming smaller, and slower pulse with fingers and toes possibly turning blue.
Dr. Patrick Hayes is the medical director for the Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority, which provides various mental health and substance use services. Those struggling with addiction should call 475-8022.
“The hard work today is just calling us,” he said. “That’s the first step, and we’ll get you to the right people.”
Tanya McGee, Imperial Calcasieu HSA executive director, understands the impact drugs can have. Her nephew suffered a fatal overdose two years ago. She encouraged residents to properly dispose of any prescription drugs they aren’t regularly using to prevent children from accessing them.
To request free Narcan, call 930-2286. To reach the Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority, call 475-3100. 
Online: fentanyl-info.orgimcalhsa.org

