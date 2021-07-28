Four men have been arrested in alleged copper thefts at a local hotel.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives responded to the call on Monday at the W. Prien Lake Road business in reference to several suspects removing copper wire and piping from the building.
She said Kelly R. Esthay, 51, 2339 Dolphin Drive, and Seth M. Cart, 23, 219 N. 3rd St., both of Lake Charles, and Luke E. Fabry, 29, of Round Up, Mont. had been staying in one of the buildings on the property, without the owner’s permission.
“Detectives also discovered while the three men were staying at the hotel, which was damaged from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, they were cutting pieces of copper wire and piping from the hotel building and dismantling air conditioners in order to remove the copper from inside,” Vincent said.
Further investigation led detectives to the home of Anthony T. Douvio, 51, 2318 N. Flounder Drive, she said.
“After the execution of a search warrant at the home, detectives located a large amount of copper wire, pipes, and air conditioner coils, which had been stolen from the hotel.” Vincent said. “Detectives also located methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, and a gun inside the residence.”
It was later discovered Douvio scrapped nearly $17,000 pounds of copper within the last 7 months, she said.
All four men were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Esthay, Fabry, and Cart were charged with simple burglary; theft from $25,000 or more; and simple criminal damage to property.
Judge Tony Fazzio set their bonds at $25,000.
Douvio was charged with illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000; possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS; possession of CDS II; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fazzio set his bond at $79,000.
Det. John Coffman is the lead investigator on this case.