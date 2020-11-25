By Pamela Sleezer
A Lake Charles man and two coworkers have been charged in connection with the death of a woman found in a burning vehicle over the weekend in DeQuincy, according to authorities.
Dixon Fife, 24, of Lake Charles and Michael Dean Roberts, 43, of Jacksonville, Fla., were each charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, as well as one count of aggravated arson, two counts of obstruction of justice, and one count of criminal conspiracy.
Morgan Douglas, 23, of Andalusia, Ala., was charged with second-degree murder, one count of aggravated arson, two counts of obstruction of justice, and one count of criminal conspiracy.
According to officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the arrests were the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred the early morning hours of Nov. 20, when the Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 responded to a call of a vehicle fire in a wooded area off of Alston Cemetery Road. After arriving, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and then located the body of a woman inside the vehicle.
As of Wednesday, authorities have not released the name of the woman, but have said that she was 27 and a resident of Lake Charles. The official cause of death remains pending the results of an autopsy being performed by the Beauregard Parish Coroner’s Office.
Through their investigation, deputies with the fire marshal’s office were able to identify a link between the victim and suspects. Investigators say the victim had known Fife for several years, and that Roberts and Douglas were roommates with Fife while they worked together in the Lake Charles area performing storm recovery work.
Upon questioning, investigators say two of the three men confessed to their involvement in the victim’s death and the disposal of her body.
The investigation remains ongoing and authorities encourage anyone who may have information to contact investigators at 1-844-954-1221 or share their tip online at www.lasfm.org.