22-year-old accused of rape of juvenile

A 22-year-old Cottonport man who was arrested by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office in June was indicted by a Calcasieu Parish grand jury Thursday on two counts of first-degree rape.

Don Christopher Desormeaux Jr., was indicted in state district court on charges of first-degree rape of a person under the age of 13.

According to the indictment, the alleged incidents happened between May 2018 and May 2020, beginning when the victim was 11.

In May, the Westlake Police Department was notified of an alleged rape of a juvenile. During their investigation, authorities said they learned that Desormeaux allegedly forced the juvenile to have sex with him.

Desormeaux was arrested by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office on June 4 for aggravated crime against nature, oral sexual battery, simple rape, and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Westlake Police Chief Christopher Wilrye at that time said he was transported here and booked, with a bond of $1.2 million, set by Judge Clayton Davis.

Desormeaux's bond has now been revoked and he is being held in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on no bond. Detectives Lydia Fontenot and Michael Perez are the lead investigators on this case.

