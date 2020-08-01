A music video showing two people allegedly brandishing firearms in a city park has led to their arrests, authorities said.

Adrent Damone Carter, 37, of Westlake — along with a juvenile — were arrested after Lake Charles police learned of a video that was recorded in McMillan Park.

Lt. Jeff Keenum said the video was obtained as officers were investigating a shooting that occurred around 8 p.m. on July 13 at the park.

Surveillance footage showed at least six suspects with guns, and at least three firing a weapon.

There were no injuries reported, authorities said.

Keenum said police learned about the video on July 24 in which detectives saw several people who were reportedly involved in the July shooting in the music video.

An adult and numerous juveniles were reportedly brandishing firearms in the video, according to authorities.

A warrant was obtained for Carter on Wednesday and the SWAT team and detectives were able to locate and arrest him without incident, authorities said.

Keenum said detectives authenticated the firearms that Carter and the juveniles possessed in the video.

Carter was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; three counts of contribution to delinquency of juveniles; and possession of a firearm in a city park.

Judge Michael Canaday set Carter's bond at $92,000.

A juvenile was charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

