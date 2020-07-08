18-year-old charged in fatal shooting

WELSH – An 18-year-old Welsh man is facing a second-degree murder charge related to a fatal shooting Monday at the victim's residence, police said.
Reginald Demond Jackson, Jr. 18, is accused of fatally shooting Mykel Guillory, 21, following a disturbance at Guillory's residence.
Police Chief Marcus Crochet said police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of West Railroad Avenue around 5 p.m. in reference to a distribution involving a firearm. Several other people were inside the home, but were not injured, he said.
"Upon our arrival we learned shots had been fired," Crochet said. "When officers entered the home they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside his residence."
Guillory died at the scene.
"At that time our detectives were called out along with the Calcasieu Parish crime scene unit and additional officers from the Jennings Police Department were sent out to assist in the investigation," Crochet said.
During the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify Jackson as the suspect in the shooting.
"Through developments in the case and information that we were able to gather from others we were able to secure an arrest warrant for Jackson on a charge of second-degree murder," Crochet said.
Jackson was taken into police custody without incident around 11 p.m. Monday at a local gas station.
"This investigation and arrest have been the result of good community relations and good police work," Crochet said Tuesday.
A motive for the shooting has not been released.
Crochet said the two men knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing with police continuing to question several witnesses who were in the home or in the area at the time of the shooting.
This is the second murder in Welsh this year.
In late February, Quentin Green, 43, was found dead inside his residence in the 200 block of Rhorer Street. Crochet said Tuesday, no arrest has been made and the investigation is continuing.