Cop lights
MGNonline

A 16-year-old was killed during a Thursday night shooting at the LeJolliet Apartments on 5th Avenue.

Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said the investigation remains “in its infancy and arrests are imminent.”

He said the shooting occured just afer 6 p.m.  

Keenum said anyone with information or who may have captured surveillance pertaining to the shooting is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kevin Hoover at 491-1311 or kghoover@cityoflc.us.   

Keenum said this is the fourth homicide the department has investigated this year.

Tags

More from this section

What to expect in closings for ex-cop's trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — For three weeks, prosecutors at the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd played and replayed video, supplementing the bystander video that shocked the world with multiple other angles of Floyd’s arrest. And over and over, Derek Cha…

How the Kremlin provides a safe harbor for ransomware

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A global epidemic of digital extortion known as ransomware is crippling local governments, hospitals, school districts and businesses by scrambling their data files until they pay up. Law enforcement has been largely powerless to stop it.

Wright family demands more severe charges for Minn. ex-cop

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Daunte Wright’s family joined community leaders in demanding more severe charges against the white former police officer who fatally shot the young Black man in a Minneapolis suburb, where hundreds of protesters again filled the streets in front of the police station.