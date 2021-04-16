A 16-year-old was killed during a Thursday night shooting at the LeJolliet Apartments on 5th Avenue.
Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said the investigation remains “in its infancy and arrests are imminent.”
He said the shooting occured just afer 6 p.m.
Keenum said anyone with information or who may have captured surveillance pertaining to the shooting is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kevin Hoover at 491-1311 or kghoover@cityoflc.us.
Keenum said this is the fourth homicide the department has investigated this year.