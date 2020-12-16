Earlier today at approximately 1:00 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at Iowa High School was notified in reference to a possible threat from a student.

 During the initial investigation detectives learned during lunch, a 16-year-old boy stated if students were alerted there was a shooting that he would be responsible.  Detectives also learned the boy stated he was trigger happy and would kill as many students as he could.  He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with terrorizing.  He was also charged with possession of an electronic cigarette after he was found to be in possession of one.  

CPSO School Resource Officer Cpl. Mike Bergeron and Detective Tomas Juarez are the lead investigators on the case.

