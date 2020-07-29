13, 16-year-old charged with local murder

Two juveniles, ages 13 and 16, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the July 23 shooting death of Anthony Bennett, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a news conference Tuesday.
Deputies found the two juveniles, whose names are being withheld, on Opelousas Street near Calcasieu Avenue on July 24, Mancuso said. After a foot pursuit, they were apprehended on Interstate 10 westbound near the Opelousas Street on-ramp. The 16-year-old was also charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
"I think these are two troubled children that are very violent," Mancuso said. "It's pretty sad in our society when we have 13- and 16-year-old children killing people."
Deputies found a wounded Bennett in the middle of Opelousas Street near Ange Drive at 11 p.m. July 23. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Mancuso said the motive for the shooting may be drug-related. He said the 16-year-old is the suspected shooter.
Deputies found a revolver in the juveniles' possession, Mancuso said. It may have been stolen from a vehicle a few streets over from where the shooting occurred, he added.
"(That's) what we believe happened in this particular case," he said. "We can't prove this at this point, but I think we'll get there."
Because the suspects are juveniles, Mancuso said his office has 30 days to complete its case report and turn it over to the prosecutors, per state law.
"We just don't want to make any mistakes," he said. "We still have a long way to go."
Mancuso urged residents who own firearms to keep them locked away in a secure place.
"We have to do a better job; we're the adults," he said. "We're supposed to be the responsible gun owners. We have to as a society learn that we have some violent offenders out there that will do anything to get these weapons."
Mancuso said his office provides gun locks free of charge, when they are in stock.
The sheriff called on parents in the community to provide structure, love and discipline to their children.
"Not only did Mr. Bennett lose his life, but these kids could be in jail for a very long time and (the families) in a sense, lose their children," he said. "These are the consequences if we don't take control of our juveniles."
The suspects have no relationship with each other and had no relationship to Bennett, Mancuso said. They are being held at the parish Juvenile Detention Center.