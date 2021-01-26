The Calcasieu Parish School Board is exploring new options for providing online education to students. Karl Bruchhaus, superintendent, said the search for new products was birthed out of the sharp turn the district had to make last year when schools shut their doors abruptly in March due to COVID-19.
“Nobody ever was geared toward thinking, ‘All of our kids were going to be home and we’re going to have to teach them online.’ We realize now that’s probably not ever going away.”
While having all students at home hopefully won’t happen again, Bruchhaus said the district knows it will continue its Connected Classrooms program to meet the needs of students who need an online option for one reason or another.
“And we need to make sure we’re good at it. Analyzing and getting the latest product available that fits our district will help us do that.”
To help the district decide on the new potential tools, a committee of 46 stakeholders from each level of instruction has been assembled. The committee will narrow down options for vendors presenting products that will serve as a learning management software, currently Blackboard, a classroom management software, an asynchronous product, currently Oddyseyware, and a web communication software.
Once the top two softwares in each category are selected, every stakeholder in the district will have a chance to test a “demo” version to help decide on a final product. “And hopefully by the end of March you’ll (teachers and staff) start training.”
Based on feedback from staff and teachers, the district hopes to find online solutions that means a variety of top needs and challenges learned from the last year. Ease of logging on and clarity of communication are two expressed goals of the new online solutions.
“Just the way things are set up. They want it to be easy to understand. If you’re thinking about a parent at home, that communication can be difficult to learn.”
Ease of transition is another goal the district hopes to meet in the new software. When students are out sick for even one day, the district hope online instruction will take the place of make up work or packets parents need to pick up.
“At some point in the future we’d like to be there. Something to where we can flip a switch and the child can continue to communicate even for just one day.”
The expected timeline for a complete roll out of new online products in the district is at least six months, Bruchhaus said.“This is a lengthy process. The last thing we would want to do is throw a new product in everyone’s laps. There would just as much complaining about that as there is about the current products.”
Ultimately, switching products will require a “whole shift in thinking” that will ideally pay off for years to come, Bruchhaus said. “You hope that who you choose now lasts the district 10 years in the way it evolves and changes. I mean, we’re making an investment with this.”