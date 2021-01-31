Louisiana families continue to struggle with the balancing act required to navigate COVID-19 with a limited child-care infrastructure.
According to the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children’s latest report — “Struggling to Recover: The Impacts of COVID-19 on Louisiana Families with Young Children” — though the coronavirus continues to infect Louisiana residents, families are still in need of quality early childhood education options.
“We’ve all felt the emotional, physical and financial effects of COVID-19 but most of all, I’d say, parents,” Morgan Lamandre, an attorney and speaker at LPIC’s virtual news conference, said.
Of the families who responded to LPIC’s most recent survey, three-fourths indicated they are still relying on childcare outside of the home. Two-thirds indicated they have had to make adjustments to their school or work schedule in light of the recent balancing act of care and pandemic.
Melissa Goudeaux, Early Childhood Development and Family Center of Avoyelles board president, said she has personally experienced the difficulties of providing and utilizing childcare in the past year. “It’s a struggle to balance home and work life and provide a sense of normalcy we crave for our kids.”
Additionally, families are struggling to afford childcare at Louisiana’s average rate of almost $10,000 a year, the survey revealed.
“It’s important to note most of those teachers are still only making a little more than minimum wage,” Goudeaux said.
At rates that high, nearly half of parents expressed fears concerning a means to pay with one in two parents stating they worry about meeting their family’s most basic needs.
“Moving forward, we must make the necessary investment in our early care and education to ensure eligible families can continue to access CCAP (Child Care Assistance Program),” she said.
Celeste Carter, LSU Early Head Start Policy Council member, said the results of LPIC’s recent survey make it clear “parents are having a hard time all around.” The results indicate a significant number of respondents with small children saw their wages cut in the last year, have decreased their work and school hours, have lost a job and/or were concerned about the spread of COVID-19 through childcare centers.
Ensuring these families have safe and quality access to childcare is a “critical need for businesses and the economy to bounce back,” she said.
There are many unknowns concerning how the state and globe will navigate the future in light of COVID-19, Libbie Sonnier, LPIC executive director, said. However, it is certain that “without increased investments, parents and caregivers will not be able to return to work to provide for their families and keep the economy going forward.”
She added that upcoming state legislation will consider utilizing revenue from newly legalized sports betting to support the state’s early childhood education fund. Read the full report at https://www.policyinstitutela.org/struggling-to-recover.