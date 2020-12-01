MGNonline

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal has reversed a man’s conviction and sentence for indecent behavior with a juvenile in light of the Ramos v. Louisiana case.

Tracey N. Williams, 42, was convicted in 2018 after a one-week trial in state district court.

He was sentenced on March 29, 2019, to 20 years at hard labor.

Williams will receive a new trial because he was convicted by an 11-1 jury.

Ramos v. Louisiana was a landmark United States Supreme Court case in which the court ruled 6-3 that the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution requires that guilty verdicts for criminal trials be unanimous.

Because the verdict was not unanimous in his case, Williams will receive a new trial.

Only cases in Louisiana and Oregon were affected by the ruling because other states already had this requirement.

