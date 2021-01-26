The Louisiana Department of Education recently announced changes to the Child Care Assistance Program, which will give more families access to affordable early childcare education. Under the new provisions, income eligibility to participate in the program will increase to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or $43,440 for a family of three.
“For those families that typically would not qualify due to their income being over the qualifying income level, now those parents will have the opportunity to apply and receive assistance from the CCAP process,” Michelle Joubert, Calcasieu Parish School Board early childhood director, said.
The changes will also positively affect families who are already enrolled in the program.
“The state is going to increase the current rate that childcare will be reimbursed for working families. Therefore, typically a family that may have had to pay $40 out of pocket, they now only have to pay $20 out of pocket. The state would pay on their behalf.”
While many childcare centers in the parish are still reeling from the effects of COVID-19 on the economy and hurricane-related damages — only 26 of 43 CCAP participating centers are open — Joubert said she believes the changes will definitely have a positive effect on the community.
“Our numbers are a little lower but for those that do take CCAP, I can assure you they will be filled with students now that their rates are going up and parents are going to be benefit more.”
CCAP-eligible centers or Type III Centers are held to a higher standard of accountability, Joubert said, a real plus for ensuring children are appropriately prepared for school.
“The children are being instructed using tier one curriculum. Teachers are observed twice a year. They have to provide progress monitoring three times a year,” she explained.
To make the CCAP application process as easy as possible, Joubert said the district employs an individual dedicated to helping families with the process. Interested applicants should dial 217-4210 ext. 2802 to schedule an appointment to apply.
Benefits to the local application, as opposed to online or otherwise, include a hands-on experience with all aspects of the process, she said. “We reach out to them (applicants) every week letting them know the progress of their application. We support them in finding a childcare center. You’re not on your own figuring out, ‘Where do I go from here?’ ”
Calcasieu Parish will also soon open coordinated enrollment for Head Start, pre-k and Type III childcare centers on April 12. Visit www.calcasieu4all.com for more information.