Cheniere Energy Boys & Girls Club opens

With the bright possibilities of a new year comes a welcoming and exciting addition to the Lake Charles community — the Cheniere Energy Boys & Girls Club.
On Friday, the Cheniere Energy Boys & Girls Club, located at the Columbus Circle Recreation Center, had its grand opening hosted by Mayor Nic Hunter, elected officials and representatives from both the Boys & Girls Club and Cheniere Energy.
“As we continue with the work of rebuilding our city, it’s critical that we build smarter, stronger and with future generations in mind. When you invest in the next generation, you are guaranteed to produce dividend and that is what we’re doing here today. We eagerly await the opportunity to meet our first club members,” Hunter said. “That’s why I got into public service ... we’re not only worried about today and tomorrow, we’re worried about 10 years from now — making sure our children and grandchildren receive this city and this community better than we did. The Boys and Girls Club is really going to help those young men and women to really find out who they are as individuals and give back to this community and make this place better.”
This will be the first expansion by the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana into a new community in nearly 20 years. The club serves children 6 and older and offers after-school and summer activities such as help with academics, character building, recreation and healthy lifestyle choices.
Children and their parents can begin registration now at bgcacadiana.com, and children will be able to begin coming to the location Tuesday.
Due to restrictions, the location will be able to host 25-30 children a day but hopes to increase as restrictions lessen. Temperature checks, smaller learning pods, sanitation support specialists and hand-washing stations are some of the many safety protocols in place.
“I feel like the youth of Lake Charles deserve something really awesome after the year that they’ve had, and we’re really hoping that this club can be that for them,” said Missy Andrade, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana. “We’re incredibly grateful to the city of Lake Charles for their partnership. When you talk about public-private partnerships and what that can mean, it’s just really incredible all that can be accomplished when the right partners come to the table. I’m just super excited for what this can mean and the future of this partnership.”
Meeyana Richard, Louisiana Youth of the Year in both 2016 and 2017, cut the ribbon at Friday’s grand opening.
“The Boys and Girls Club definitely just gave me a lot of opportunities. It was a positive place to go after school — my sister and I went to Boys and Girls Club. I learned so much that I never would have thought Boys and Girls Club would have given me,” Richard said. “It’s very exciting for a Boys and Girls Club to be here. I know a lot has happened to Lake Charles in the past couple of months and this is really a breath of fresh air and it will be nice for families and kids to come here and will be a positive place and an outlet for them.”
She spoke about how it allowed her to grow as a person, to meet people and to travel. Through being Louisiana Youth of the Year, she was awarded more than $10,000 in scholarship money which allowed her to attend McNeese State University. She will be graduating in May with a nursing degree with the goal to work in the NICU.
“It means everything to me. I actually grew up in this neighborhood as a child,” explained Nedra Green, who works with Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana and will be overseeing the new facility. “By having opportunities and having this center here for kids to come get help on their homework, get peer support and relationship support from other staff members means a whole lot. This will bring a lot of hope, inspiration and support.”
“Don’t even hesitate to sign your kids up and to become a member. It’s an awesome opportunity to give your kids character, leadership as well as assistance with their education and an opportunity for them to have fun with sports, recreation and arts and crafts,” Green said.