JENNINGS — The president/CEO of the Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development, Tourism Commission and Chamber of Commerce died Sunday of COVID-19 complications.
Marion “Butch” Fox has served as president and chief executive officer of the Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development, Tourism and Chamber of Commerce since 2007.
She has been involved in the economic development and tourism industry for more than 30 years serving at several convention and visitors bureaus and as the marketing director for the Louisiana Office of Tourism and deputy under secretary for International Business Development for the Louisiana Office of Economic Development.
She was serving as advocacy chair for the Louisiana Travel Association and Louisiana Association of Convention and Visitors Bureau and had just completed her term on the Internal Board of Commerce. She also served on the Louisiana District Export Council Board, the Jennings American Legion Hospital Advisory Board, the Christus St. Patrick Hospital Foundation Board, the I-10 Task Force and was chairman of the 2020 Census Committee for Jeff Davis Parish. She was the former executive director of the Jeff Davis Parish Big Brothers, Big Sisters program.
Those who knew and loved Fox describe her as a trailblazer and visionary who left her mark on local and state economic development and tourism.
“Without a doubt this parish, region and state has lost one of the most remarkable individuals who helped to make a difference in so many lives,” Ronnie Petree, board president of the Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development said. “Her dedicated commitment to helping make life better for so many people will never be forgotten.
“Today is hard on us but we who knew “Butch” and what her life was about know that she would expect us to move forward, to never look back and to always think outside the box.” Petree continued. “ I know that even though she is no longer with us, she will always be by our sides. She was a difference maker for sure.”
George Swift, president/CEO Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance, said Fox has had a lasting impact on Jeff Davis Parish and the region.
“Obviously Marion was a key player, not only in tourism but economic development and she will be hard to replace,” Swift said. “I don’t think there has ever been a more enthusiastic person for Jeff Davis Parish than Marion Fox was, especially for the Lake Arthur area. She brought a lot of jobs to Jeff Davis Parish.”
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser called Fox a “dear friend and one of Louisiana’s greatest ambassadors,” in a Facebook post Monday.
“Her contributions to tourism and economic development in Southwest Louisiana have left a positive and permanent mark noted as progress,” he wrote. “Since the 1970s she worked tirelessly to bring tourism to the forefront here in Louisiana. I never saw her without a smile. She was a constant advocate, a noted mentor to anyone who shared her love and passion for tourism, and she will be greatly missed. Louisiana is a better place thanks to Marion.”
Jeff Davis Chamber of Commerce Director Linda Leblanc said Fox had a passion for promoting Jeff Davis Parish and Southwest Louisiana.
“She was always working on a project for the growth and betterment of our parish and with her vision and commitment brought many new business opportunities into our area,” Leblanc said.
Among her accomplishments, Fox worked to secure the Zagis Cotton Spinning Plant, Bayou Rum Distillery, the South Louisiana Rail Facility, Metalplate Galvanizing, the Regatta Seafood and Steak House, The Bank Hotel, Louisiana Operating Company and the Rail Logix Terminal at the Lacassine Industrial Park.
Lake Arthur Mayor Sherry Crochet, who has been a long-time friend of Fox, said she will miss her dearly.
“This is a big loss to me because Marion was my friend, but it is also a big loss for everyone in Jeff Davis Parish,” Crochet said. “She made sure Jeff Davis Parish was a big important part of each of our lives.”
Crochet described Fox as a strong-willed, energetic woman who was always happy and willing to help others.
“Marion was always a go-getter and had a lot of energy,” Crochet said. “She was always striving to do better.”
Those who worked with Fox also spoke in high regard of her.
“Butch was my mentor and friend,” said Jamie Lee, graphics and communications, Jeff Davis Tourist Commission and Gator Chateau. “She was such a class act. A wonderful boss and leader to our team at the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park. Her drive and love for our area and its citizens was evident in all the projects she championed, in both tourism and economic development. But most of all, her kindness was a gift to all who worked with her and knew her.”
“Words simply cannot express the passion and love that Butch poured from her heart into the lives of everyone that was blessed enough to know her,” Dionne Sabelhaus, marketing director for the Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission and Gator Chateau manager.
Angel Scott, business development/executive assistant for Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development, said it has been a “privilege to serve Jeff Davis Parish under such an iconic woman.”
“A true legend of Southwest Louisiana reaching not only our parish and state, but our United States,” Scott said.”Marion’s resources literally reached across oceans at times supporting her broad and wide vision for this area.
Marion’s drive and partnership with community leaders developed resources that touch each of our lives every day,” Scott continued. “Her passion to build communities was truly contagious. She was an ever-moving force of nature literally shifting landscapes, but with the grace and beauty of an ocean-tide rolling in.”