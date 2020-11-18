Students enrolled at a Calcasieu Parish School Board campus have been given an extended option to decide their educational platform choices, according to a statement released Tuesday. With all grades attending five days a week beginning Nov. 30, families can make a one-time switch from virtual to face-to-face instruction, or vice versa, during the first week back.
“We wanted our families to measure their own comfort levels once all students can be in a face-to-face format five days a week,” Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the district, said. “It may not be something families are comfortable with at this time, but it may be something they’d like to revisit in a few months.”
Families will have Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 to make the change, after which students will remain enrolled in the selected option until Feb. 1-5, 2021. A parent or guardian can make the change by completing a form located in each school’s office.
The same process will begin again Feb. 1-5 for families to re-assess, Holland said.
There should be no lag in grading as students migrate from one platform to another, she added.
“Grades for completed coursework will transfer with the student, and students will be given an opportunity to make up or recover incomplete or missing assignments.”
As per the temporary rule enacted after hurricane-related closures, uniforms are still not required as students return fully to campus.
“We will give families plenty of notice when they will be required again so they have time to prepare accordingly,” Holland said.
All COVID-19 protocols will also remain in place based on the state’s phase three status, Holland said. The only changes to campus procedures at this time are increased group size and increased bus capacity.