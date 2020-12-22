Calcasieu Parish police jurors approved the $397 million budget for 2021 without discussion Thursday. The spending plan is a near 54 percent jump from the $258.5 million budgeted this year because of an estimated $150 million in costs related to recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
At the Nov. 19 Budget Committee meeting, Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said the upcoming budget would have been $247.9 million if disaster costs weren’t included. That’s 4 percent less than this year’s budget.
Beam said the spending plan isn’t as bad as it looks, with all but $15-20 million of the $150 million being covered by insurance and FEMA.
Of the $150 million in recovery spending, $90 million will pay for repairing parish buildings and facilities; $30.2 million will be spent on removing roadside debris; and $29 million will cover removing storm debris from drainage laterals.
Operational costs are estimated at $91.2 million, with capital spending projected at $132 million. Major grants are projected at $11.92 million next year.
Nearly 36 percent of the parish’s revenue comes from disaster recovery, Beam said.
Rebuilding from the hurricanes is expected to benefit sales tax revenue next year, along with some petrochemical plants possibly increasing operations.
The parish property tax base could go from nearly $2.5 billion in 2019, to less than $2 billion this year. This year is a reassessment, something the tax assessor does every four years. Those values should rise after hurricane-damaged homes and businesses are repaired, according to Beam.
Parish gaming revenue is expected to drop from an anticipated $29.3 million this year, to $23.1 million in 2021.
The parish is projected to spend $77.7 million on road and bridge projects. Several projects include Coach Williams Road, extending Johnny Breaux Road and extending Ham Reid Road from Elliott Road west to Big Lake Road. It also plans to replace eight bridges.
Another $31.2 million will be spent on major facilities. Construction on the Juvenile Justice center should wrap up by the first quarter of 2021. Work is expected next year on the Forensic Center, Animal Services, Burton Complex and the Calcasieu Judicial Complex, Beam said.
To view the full budget report, visit calcasieuparish.gov.