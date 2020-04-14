lng limited logo

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX: LNG, OTC ADR: LNGLY) (LNGL or the Company) wishes to advise shareholders of the following:

• LNG-9 PTE LTD (LNG9) has notified LNGL that it considers that events including the failure of First Wall Street Capital Corp. to provide funding under the legally binding Secured Convertible Note Subscription Deed (as announced by LNGL on 27 March 2020) are reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on LNGL and that certain conditions under its proposed takeover bid have been triggered or are incapable of being satisfied.

• In light of the above circumstances, LNG9 has notified LNGL that it does not intend to dispatch its Bidder’s Statement to LNGL shareholders and is therefore withdrawing its takeover bid in reliance on section 670F of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

• LNGL understands from LNG9 that LNG9 remains interested in acquiring all or a material part of LNGL or its assets, and LNGL will continue to work with LNG9 to find a mutually acceptable transaction structure. However, LNG9’s exclusivity period has lapsed with the retraction of their bid (and LNGL has now terminated the Bid Implementation Agreement dated 27 February 2020).

• In addition to ongoing discussions with LNG9, the Company is now working with other parties on strategic alternatives that supplement existing cash on hand to improve LNGL’s working capital position and sustain its operations.

• LNG Management Services LLC, a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, has received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) in the amount of US$388,552.

• LNGL’s existing cash reserves are sufficient to meet all of the Company’s commitments until May 2020, and LNGL must secure additional meaningful funding urgently to continue operating beyond then.

Tags

More from this section

Stocks rise as traders see hopeful signs on opening economy

  • Updated

Stocks moved broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as the White House and a number of state governors weigh how to gradually reopen the economy following some signs that the coronavirus pandemic may be leveling off in some of the hardest-hit areas.

China's 'mask diplomacy' wins support in Eastern Europe

  • Updated

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — When China’s first shipment of coronavirus medical aid landed in Belgrade, the president of Serbia was there to kiss the Chinese flag. In Hungary, officials have played down assistance from the European Union and praised Beijing’s help. In the Czech Republic, its pres…

New Trump panel to explore path to reopening US economy

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Every day, a team of public health officials turns up in the White House briefing room to lay out measures being taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic. A different team, expected to be formally announced as early as Tuesday, has begun meeting behind closed doors in the …

AP Explains: India scrambles to curb virus after late start

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the world’s largest coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday to head off the epidemic's peak, with officials racing to make up for lost time as the caseload crossed 10,000.