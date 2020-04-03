N1904P62004C.TIF

Are you open for business? Operating on limited hours? Taking future bookings? Add your business status now for free!

You likely noticed a ticker on our American Press website labeled What's Open? If you didn’t click it, here’s the back story, what it is and why we added this:

What's Open Banner.jpg

Add your business now, and let the community know 'What's Open'

What's Open is an application we’ve placed on our site that goes to the heart of getting information out to the public on the status of our local businesses. We will be approaching businesses throughout Southwest Louisiana to fill out a simple online form to communicate these basics and house them in a centralized location accessible to all.

Local organizations and businesses can get a head start and share their status now by following these easy steps:

1. On your computer or mobile device, go to americanpress.com and click "Add My Business" located on the 'What's Open' ticker.

2. Fill out the form with your basic business information and choose a status such as, "Open as usual," "Booking for the future," or "Carryout only." This is displayed next to your business name on the 'What's Open' ticker, so pick a status that best represents your business or organization. You can change this anytime you choose!

3. Upgrades to your listing are available and include expanded information on your business, featured positions and options to post deals and even publish in the American Press in our Saturday editions. Adding these upgrades are optional.

4. Click confirm your listing and you’re done! Changes reflect immediately on the site ticker and you are free to make updates and additions to your listing at your convenience. 

N1809P18006C.TIF

Many businesses are operating outside of normal hours, from their home, or just taking appointments for when they open in the future. American Press wants to offer a space for all businesses and organizations to share their business status and keep the public informed. 

Any business, church, or organization can post their status free of charge.  Get started now by adding your business or organization status to 'What's Open'.

This is just one of the many ways American Press is trying to help the community, businesses and individuals navigate this unusual time. If you operate a local business, give us a minute of your time to let the public know your status. 

If you have any questions, reach out to us at webmaster@americanpress.com or contact your American Press Sales Executive. 

Tags

More from this section

Trump, 3M clash over order to produce more face masks for US

  • Updated

President Donald Trump said Friday his administration will try to stop “profiteers” from exporting medical protective gear, shortly after picking a fight with manufacturing giant 3M, a major producer and exporter of face masks used to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.

US urges masks as dramatic steps to combat virus roll out

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration urged Americans to cover their faces in public and limited exports of medical supplies Friday as New York’s governor took his own dramatic step to fight the coronavirus — vowing to seize unused ventilators from private hospitals and companies.

Florida finally takes cruise passengers, some on stretchers

  • Updated

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Passengers from an ill-fated cruise were carefully freed from their cabins and allowed to touch dry land Friday for the first time in weeks, after the removal of 14 critically ill people who were wheeled off to Florida hospitals bracing for an onslaught of corona…