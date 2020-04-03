You likely noticed a ticker on our American Press website labeled What's Open? If you didn’t click it, here’s the back story, what it is and why we added this:
What's Open is an application we’ve placed on our site that goes to the heart of getting information out to the public on the status of our local businesses. We will be approaching businesses throughout Southwest Louisiana to fill out a simple online form to communicate these basics and house them in a centralized location accessible to all.
Local organizations and businesses can get a head start and share their status now by following these easy steps:
1. On your computer or mobile device, go to americanpress.com and click "Add My Business" located on the 'What's Open' ticker.
2. Fill out the form with your basic business information and choose a status such as, "Open as usual," "Booking for the future," or "Carryout only." This is displayed next to your business name on the 'What's Open' ticker, so pick a status that best represents your business or organization. You can change this anytime you choose!
3. Upgrades to your listing are available and include expanded information on your business, featured positions and options to post deals and even publish in the American Press in our Saturday editions. Adding these upgrades are optional.
4. Click confirm your listing and you’re done! Changes reflect immediately on the site ticker and you are free to make updates and additions to your listing at your convenience.
Any business, church, or organization can post their status free of charge. Get started now by adding your business or organization status to 'What's Open'.
This is just one of the many ways American Press is trying to help the community, businesses and individuals navigate this unusual time. If you operate a local business, give us a minute of your time to let the public know your status.
If you have any questions, reach out to us at webmaster@americanpress.com or contact your American Press Sales Executive.