Damage from the hurricane has been repaired and Booth’s Grocery, at 5657 Grand Chenier Highway in Grand Chenier since 1957, is now open.
The newly constructed Fresenius Kidney Care facility at 3214 Venture Park in Lake Charles has been sold by a Louisiana-based private investor/developer to a publicly-traded real estate company based in Michigan, according to a news release from Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.
“We fielded seven qualified offers and weathered four major hurricanes this season to get a successful closing,” said Christoper Biuso, Marcus & Millichap. “There continues to be an increasing demand for essential medical properties as investors seek out reliable yield that has been less-affected by the pandemic.”
Fresenius Kidney Care, the dialysis division of Fresenius Medical Care North America has opened a dialysis center in DeRidder to offer people living with kidney failure more convenient access to quality care. The center has hired more than eight health care professionals. Fresenius Kidney Care Beauregard Parish Dialysis has capacity to treat up to 90 patients a week
“We are excited for the opportunity to bring state-of-the-art equipment and the highest quality care to people in DeRidder in need of dialysis,” said clinic Manager Jason Duhon. “At Fresenius Kidney Care, we are committed to providing comprehensive care to people living with chronic kidney disease so that our patients can lead fuller lives.”
South City Paint, in business since 1966, has opened a third location at 1445 Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff.
The construction project going up at the corner of Michigan Street and Beglis Parkway near Mike Willis Ford in Sulphur will be a Quick Lane, according to Judd Bares of Mike Willis Ford.
This separately branded and affiliated business will offer nine bays for oil changes and preventative maintenance such as tire rotation and fluid checks. Perc Development is contractor. Randy Goodloe is architect.
That’s a new 3,500 square foot convenience store going up at the intersection of Topsy Road and U.S. 171. KP Thind is the developer. Expect eight Shell fuel pumps and a 3,500-square-foot convenience store that includes a barbecue eatery.
What’s Developing runs most Tuesdays in the Business section. If you have business news, email it to rlebleu@americanpress.com.