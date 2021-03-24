Massage Lake Charles was on track to open a new location at 1720 Ryan St. last summer. The two-and-a-half month government-mandated closure for COVID, combined with the five-month closure because of damage from the hurricanes and winter storm caused major delays.
“We had some damage from the hurricanes,” said Machelle Phillips, owner. “The payoff is persevering and having this incredible space to serve Southwest Louisiana.”
Contractor is Sam Hebert of SADE Construction. Architect is Jeff Kudla, Kudla Architecture.
The interior has a mid-century modern theme, six treatment rooms, a lobby with retail space and a large relaxation area for lounging between services. Services offered will be massage and IV hydration therapy. In the future, skincare, wellness classes and events will be added, according to Phillips.
Time to Travel at 118 South Huntington in Sulphur has been repaired and is now open. Lenore Carroll, owner, said business is slowly picking up and she is seeing great deals from all-inclusive destinations, “better than I’ve seen in a long time.”
The Village Coffeehouse at 121 South Huntington St. in Sulphur has completed repairs to its exterior envelope caused by Hurricane Laura. Hurricane Delta and the ice storm caused additional closed days. Now they’re open and ready for business as usual, though they still have a few cosmetic repairs to complete. Owners are Blake and Ashley Foreman, Aaron and Hope Quinn and Nick and Lynlee Brewer.
Arby’s, with 21 locations in Louisiana, has completed its $2.4 billion deal to buy Buffalo Wild Wings, with 17 Louisiana restaurants. According to signage at the construction site on the northeast corner of West Prien Lake Road and Nelson Road (east of Sam’s) Buffalo Construction is laying the groundwork to build a new Buffalo Wild Wings.
