Walmart in DeRidder will close its doors at 2 p.m. today, Aug. 17, as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.
The location will remain closed Aug. 18, providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Aug. 19 at 6 a.m.
"As an essential business and a member of the DeRidder community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time," said Tyler Thomason, senior manager of corporate communications.
"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," he said. "In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Deridder store location at 1125 North Pine St, today at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program.
"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission," he said. "When the store reopens on Thursday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings."