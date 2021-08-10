Thirteen UPS trucks rolled out of the UPS Customer Center Saturday, Aug. 7. It marked the beginning of Saturday ground delivery for Lake Charles, Westlake and Sulphur.
“No more waiting until Monday for your package,” said Joseph Williams, one of the supervisors at the Fruge Street UPS location.
UPS express and international deliveries have been available on Saturday for many years. Residential customers can now receive ground shipments two days earlier with no special processing or extra cost on the shipper’s part. UPS Ground packages picked up on Saturday can now be delivered as early as Monday.
About 2,500 packages were processed Saturday, according to Lake Charles UPS Manager Jeff Ryder. Twelve employees were added to the payroll to handle the new schedule.
The mood was festive at the Fruge Street UPS Customer Center for the event. Employees, including UPS supervisors and crews from New Orleans and Alexandria, enjoyed giveaways, cake, barbecue and even a clown.
“Our employees have been working, working, working to make this a success,” Williams said.
“We had the same roll out in Lafayette a couple of weeks ago,” Alexandria Supervisor James Lamb said. “I remember when I started. I drove a truck and it was like sending up smoke signals to communicate,” he said. “I remember carrying my stack of dimes for the pay phone when I couldn’t find a delivery location. Now trucks have onboard navigation and are designed with drivers in mind.”
Ryder said the move is just another way UPS is taking the next step to deliver the service customers need in the market today.
“The company is growing and will continue to grow,” he said.
Nathan Keller, Ward 3 Marshal, spoke before the ribbon cutting.
“As a one-time business owner, I am no stranger to the level of customer service here. I remember many mornings running in to get a package I needed before it went on the truck. You are truly a company who cares and this day is a testament to what you do and another notch in the belt for normalcy here.”-
UPS employs about 175 people. More help will be needed for the holiday season. Those applications are generally received in October.
“Since Christmas comes on Saturday this year, this new six-day-a-week delivery will come in perfect,” Williams noted.