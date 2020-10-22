Tourism takes a hit

The one-two punch of Hurricanes Laura and Delta compounded the problems of already declining Calcasieu Parish tourism dollars due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Nevertheless, the driving force that draws visitors to Calcasieu every year is still in place, according to Kyle Edmiston, Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau president and CEO.
“The people, the culture, the food, the activities are all still here,” Edmiston said. “It will take time to bring tourism back. We can’t flip a switch, but I am confident. Things are moving in the right direction, and the people here, they’re resilient. Tourism, like other industries, will be back.”
Based on numbers from 2018 and 2019, the tourism industry was expected to be an $800 million dollar moneymaker for the parish.
Before Hurricanes Laura and Delta, tourism was already hurt by COVID-19 restrictions. Festivals were cancelled. Restaurants dealt with social distancing.
“For instance, Chuck Fest — a popular downtown festival that brings 15,000 visitors to downtown Lake Charles — was cancelled because of executive orders that put limitations on gatherings,” Edmiston said.
Projections for 2020 are grim.
“We’re estimating $250,000,” Edmiston said. “We won’t know until the end of the year.”
Tourism is down and so is the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau operation on Lakeshore Drive.
Hurricane Laura peeled back the upper-most metal roof, and the rains came pouring in. Outside, the building looks fine. Inside it is a stripped down version: concrete floors, metal studs and missing sheetrock. Offices are closed and not expected to open until 2021. Half of the tourism staff has been furloughed, and the other half is working out of the Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point in Sulphur.
Hotels, a major tourism industry component, are in a rebuild mode.
“Every single hotel property in Calcasieu Parish received some type of damage,” Edmiston said. “Some more than others. We were at 8,500 rooms. Now we’re probably at 5,500.”
That does not mean rooms are available.
“Don’t try to get a hotel room in Calcasieu Parish,” warned Nick Zaver.
Zaver is president and CEO of Insignia Hotel Management, owner of three Sulphur and three Lake Charles properties. Three are closed and two are only partially open because of damages. He estimated the repairs to cost around $20 million and revenue loss to be about $800,000 per month.
“Occupancy is all pretty much crew housing,” Zaver said. “Everyone is related to disaster response in some way.”
He named insurance adjusters, construction workers and out-of-town representatives of local chains trying to recruit employees in order to reopen businesses.
“A lot of businesses are in the same boat,” he said. “The property may not be damaged or may be restored, but our employees are displaced.”
Insignia has lost 90 percent of its workforce, and is housing some of its employees. These employees were hourly workers making an average of $8-$12 per hour, Zaver said. Dealing with the insurance company has also been a challenge for Zaver and other hotel owners.
“We were supposed to get advances within 30 days and we’ve had no advances and no answers. We’re ready to build back and order our furniture.”
Edmiston said Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point in Sulphur may have withstood winds better because it is a one-story building and because of new codes and standards implemented after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
Damages for the Lakeshore Drive building are estimated to tally around $200 million dollars. Work has begun and is expected to take about three months.