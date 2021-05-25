Victims of recent flooding who are 55 or older and in need of housing can take advantage of certain concessions offered by The Verandah.
“I have been hearing that many of our seniors may be evacuating because of flooding,” said Verandah Executive Director Leslie Von Der Ahe. “Area residents may not realize we can do month-to-month, all-inclusive living, which includes meals and transportation.”
Ginger Patton, community director, said “The Verandah generally requires a three-month commitment before allowing residents to go month-to-month. That requirement is being waived for flood victims 55 and older.”
The community fee will also be waived, an approximately $5,000 savings, according to Von Der Ahe.
“We want those seniors affected by the floods to have the ability to move into a new permanent or temporary home, quickly and affordably,” said Von Der Ahe. “Our hearts break yet again for our friends and neighbors in Lake Charles, and we want to help those seniors whose homes may have been damaged so they — and those who love them — can have some peace of mind.”
Those interested in exploring either permanent or temporary lodgings simply need to provide proof of residence in the areas impacted by the floods, and complete a credit and background check. Residents will need to purchase renter’s insurance for their temporary stay.
Managed by family-owned Sunshine Retirement Living of Bend, Oregon, The Verandah Retirement Community sits on 40 acres in the master-planned community of Graywood, and now encompasses more than 212,000 feet with 80 independent living apartments, 20 independent living cottages and 40 assisted living apartments. Each apartment and cottage is equipped with refrigerator, oven, microwave, and washer/dryer. Memory care apartments are all secured including patios, and feature safety “life alert” buttons for additional safety precautions, and Circadian lighting.
The Verandah follows a Person-Centered Care philosophy, offering numerous amenities and services to support residents — physical, social, spiritual, emotional and intellectual needs. Residents will also appreciate 24/7 delicious meals prepared by a master executive chef, and also The Tavern, a new dining option, which serves great food, plus wine and beer.
Also included in the monthly lease are key utilities, local transportation, especially important for those who may have lost their vehicles in the flooding, plus free delivery of medications from several local providers. Residents can use the gym, pool and jacuzzi, movie theater, recreation room, an activities room for puzzles, cards and art projects, chapel, library, a hair and nail salon, and so much more. For more information about the flood assistance program or the community, please visit TheVerandahRet.com.