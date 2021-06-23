Crave, 2801 Ryan St., is offering a new experience for Southwest Louisiana — The Cellar.
The Cellar will offer a curated collection of fine wines, champagne, whiskey, bourbon, cheese and charcuterie, specialty items and serving pieces. However, in addition to shopping, visitors are invited to take a seat and relax with their favorite drink in a truly distinctive space.
A wall-mounted fireplace, antique bar, oak barrels for table bases and comfortable seating create a cozy area to relax and check out the wine display. There is additional seating at the antique bar.
“The wood behind the wine display wall is made of reclaimed fencing from Hurricane Laura,” said Catherine Parinno, owner.
In a nod to the more distant past, enlarged framed photo prints showcase the history of Lake Charles. Natural wood and iron, combined with leather accents, custom lighting and luxurious finishes create a warm, welcoming space.
Parrino said The Cellar is a natural complement to Crave Gourmet, the specialty food and gift store next door. “We wanted to bring something new and different to Lake Charles, something our Crave customers had been asking for. This space allows us to focus more on wine and spirits, while also providing the versatility for a wide range of events, from tastings and classes to private parties and more.”
The Cellar offers the services of a sommelier to answer questions and/or assist with choosing wine for the perfect food pairing or occasion. There is also a private dining room that can be reserved for special events.
“Opening a new business can be daunting at the best of times; it was extremely challenging working through the hurdles we faced in Lake Charles over this past year. However, this is something I’ve been planning for quite some time and I truly believe this ended up being exactly the right time to open,” says Parrino. “Lake Charles needs this and we are so excited to share The Cellar with Southwest Louisiana.”
The Cellar will officially open for business on Tuesday, June 29.